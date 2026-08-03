Latest Update on Brie Bella Following SummerSlam Shoulder Injury

According to a report by PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella sustained a shoulder injury this past Saturday night during WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One, an injury that may keep her sidelined for an extended period.

In a 6-Woman Tag Team Match, Brie and her sister, Nikki Bella, along with Paige, faced off against Fatal Influence. After the match, the Bella Twins turned on Paige. It appeared that Brie injured her shoulder during the bout, which WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque later confirmed during the post-show press conference.

At the press conference, Triple H announced that Brie was being taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation to undergo scans, but he didn’t have an immediate update on her condition. He expressed hope that more information would be available soon.

On Busted Open Radio, Nikki Bella provided an update on her sister Brie’s condition.

Nikki Bella said, “She’s doing okay. She is in a lot of pain. They are still determining what is going on. Brie will share that whenever. I’ve been told to ‘zip it.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)