Lyra Valkyria Says Bayley Is ‘Gone’

During an interview with Adrian Hernandez for Unlikely at the WWE SummerSlam 2026 weekend, WWE star Lyra Valkyria addressed several topics, including the status of Bayley with the company following her loss to Valkyria. Valkyria stated that Bayley is gone and will never return.

Valkyria said, “Let me just stop you right there. I’ll give you the headline. I’ll give you the the thing you want to put on the dirt sheets. She’s done, she’s gone, poof! I did it. She’s never coming back. That’s it.”

On her message to the WWE fans:

“Um, yeah. Stop asking me questions about her. Seriously, it’s getting old. Gone. Bye-bye. We’re done with that. And realize that she was the problem; I did nothing wrong. I’m just trying to live my life and that’s it.”

You can check out Valkyria’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)