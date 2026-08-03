TKO Reports Strong Q2 2026 Results, Raises Full-Year Guidance

TKO Group Holdings has reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2026, highlighted by double-digit revenue growth, increased profitability and an improved full-year outlook.

The company generated $1.547 billion in revenue, up 18% year-over-year, while net income increased to $303.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 23% to $649.9 million, with the company’s margin improving from 40% to 42%.

As a result of its performance, TKO raised its full-year guidance, now expecting:

Revenue: $5.775 billion to $5.825 billion

Adjusted EBITDA: $2.275 billion to $2.305 billion

Executive Chairman and CEO Ariel Emanuel credited the company’s continued momentum despite economic challenges.

“Despite a challenging global environment, TKO delivered solid results in Q2, with strong momentum heading into the back half of the year.”

President and COO Mark Shapiro added that strong demand for live events, hospitality and commercial partnerships has positioned the company for continued long-term growth.

WWE Performance

WWE generated $620.9 million in revenue, a 12% increase from the same period in 2025.

The growth was primarily driven by:

Higher media rights revenue following WWE’s ESPN agreement.

Increased consumer products sales, including trading cards and collectibles.

Growth in sponsorships and marketing partnerships.

These gains were partially offset by lower live event revenue, largely due to WrestleMania 42 generating less ticket revenue than the previous year’s event. Adjusted EBITDA for WWE increased 12% to $368.3 million, while the division maintained a 59% EBITDA margin.

UFC Performance

UFC posted the strongest percentage growth among TKO’s major brands.

Revenue climbed 29% to $535.7 million, driven by:

Increased media rights fees under its new Paramount agreement.

Significant sponsorship growth surrounding UFC Freedom 250.

Higher licensing and merchandise revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 15% to $280.4 million.

Shareholder Returns

TKO also announced plans to continue buying back its own shares.

The company has already returned more than $1.3 billion to shareholders during 2026 through dividends and share repurchases and intends to begin additional stock buybacks under its existing $3 billion authorization, with just over $1 billion still available.