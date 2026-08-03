Roman Reigns Reveals What He Told Seth Rollins Before The Match’s Finish

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of Night Two of SummerSlam to retain his title. This victory appeared to put an end to their past conflicts stemming from the breakup of The Shield.

Following the match, Reigns spoke with Jackie Redmond during the SummerSlam 2026 Night Two Post-Show about various topics, including what this win means to him.

Reigns said, “Well, this is a complete full circle, this is where we close the loop. For it to happen here in Minnesota, this is where my football career ended, and to be able to add this moment here — I’ve been saying it all day. God is a better storyteller than all of us. This is a special moment to me.”

On not Hitting Rollins with a chair:

“[I thought to] do what I tell my sons, do what I tell my daughter. Learn from your mistakes. It’s time that we all grow up emotionally. You gotta mature, you gotta learn from your mistakes. You gotta take these losses and make them lessons, and that’s what I did tonight.”

On what he said to Rollins before the Spear:

“‘It’s always been me and you.’ Since FCW, since the Red Rooster was bitching at us. It’s always been me and Seth, it’s always been the two of us. Even in the Shield, we already knew what it was. We knew Ambrose was a wild hair, but we knew we were the guys that were gonna change this place. When people left, when people were scared, when they ran off, we held the fort down.”

You can check out Reigns’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)