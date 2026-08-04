Backstage Producers Revealed For Last Week’s WWE RAW

On Monday, July 27th, WWE RAW took place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The show was headlined by a segment featuring The Bloodline’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, and “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins, serving as the go-home episode for SummerSlam.

The episode also included Sol Ruca defending the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against “Big Mami Cool” Raquel Rodriguez, the newly crowned champion from The Judgment Day. Additionally, there was a segment showcasing The Bloodline, featuring “Main Event” Jey Uso, “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso, and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, along with “The Mega Star” LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Royce Keys, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio competing against “All Ego” Ethan Page in a singles match.

RAW featured several other matches and segments, including one with Joe Hendry, Danhausen, the Minihausens, Ryan Garcia, and The Judgment Day, represented by AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and “The Irish Ace” JD McDonagh. “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans faced “The Lion of Bulgaria” Rusev in a singles match, while The Vision, consisting of WWE World Tag Team Champions “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Pressure” Austin Theory, battled Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa and Otis) in a non-title match.

The show also featured a notable segment involving the 2026 King of the Ring, “The Ruler” Oba Femi, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, among others.

According to a report from Fightful Select, a list of producers for each segment and match was shared, and the show was internally titled “Hell Awaits.”

You can check out the list of producers below:

– There was no producer listed for the opening segment between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi as it was previously reported by PWInsider.com that WWE CCO Triple H was very hands-on and heavily involved with the segment.

– Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced the non-title match between Alpha Academy vs. The Vision.

– Jamie Noble produced the singles match between Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev.

– Shane Helms produced the segment between Joe Hendry, Danhausen, the Minihausens, Ryan Garcia and the Judgment Day.

– TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) produced the singles match between Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page.

– Jamie Noble and Molly Holly produced segment between The Usos, Jacob Fatu, Royce Keys, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa.

– Jason Jordan produced the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match between Sol Ruca vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

– Michael Hayes produced the segment between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.