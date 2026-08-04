Triple H Calls Chelsea Green’s SummerSlam Victory A Career-Defining Moment

WWE star Chelsea Green triumphed over Lash Legend, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and Tiffany Stratton in a 5-Way Ladder Match on Night Two of SummerSlam 2026, securing the Interim WWE Women’s Championship.

In the SummerSlam 2026 Night Two Post-Show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed various topics, including Green’s victory.

Triple H said, “You know, when you get into that kind of a ladder match and you have a lot of dangerous people. Lash Legend, just a powerhouse. You’ve got Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton, and Charlotte Flair. There’s a lot of heavy hitters in there. And for her to be in the position at the end of that thing to climb that ladder and take down the WWE Women’s Championship — that is a career-defining moment.”

On what the win means for Green:

“Much like Sami Zayn had one a month or so ago, Chelsea Green having a night that forever, people will say, ‘Chelsea Green, WWE Women’s Champion’ It doesn’t get bigger than that. To do it at WWE SummerSlam, here in a stadium like this — just epic.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)