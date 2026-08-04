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Brock Lesnar Moved Back To WWE Alumni Following SummerSlam

By
James Hetfield
-
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar | WWE

During the episode of WWE RAW following SummerSlam, a special video tribute was aired to honor “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar, after his loss to “The Ruler,” Oba Femi, in the Hell in a Cell match at WWE SummerSlam Night One.

This same video had previously been played on the RAW after WrestleMania 42, where Lesnar also suffered a defeat at the hands of Femi. Following these losses, Lesnar has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com, a change that also occurred after his defeat at WrestleMania.

As of now, there is no official word on when, or if, Lesnar will return to WWE programming. However, sources suggest that this is not the last we’ve seen of him, and that SummerSlam was neither his retirement nor his final match.

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