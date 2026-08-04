Dominik Mysterio Discusses Bypassing WWE NXT At The Start Of His Career

WWE star and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, part of The Judgment Day, appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including Grayson Waller’s promo from last week’s episode of NXT.

Mysterio said, “I did see that, and huge shout-out to Grayson. He did his thing, man. And when it comes to the women down in NXT outworking the boys, I see that, you know? I come from a very old school mindset where you know, you show up, you shake people’s hands. You respect the totem pole of where you’re at, and it just seems like they don’t get that down there. So Grayson told it how it is, and I — you know, it is what it is. Let the boys step up in NXT, and see if that lit a fire under their ass.”

On not starting out on NXT:

“Damn right, because I’m Dirty Dom. But think about it this way. I went backwards, Ariel. I started on the main roster, did everything that I had to do. Went down to NXT, did the PC stuff, did NXT TV, won the North American Title twice, beat Trick Willy, and then came back to the main roster. But I was also going back and forth from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. No one was doing it like me.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)