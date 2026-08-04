Zelina Vega Explains The Reason Behind Her New Xelina Name

Former WWE star Zelina Vega discussed her recent name change to Xelina with Denise Salcedo, covering various topics.

Vega said, “I wanted to keep the Zelina factor to it because when you see the Funko Pop and how big Puerto Rico was, I still want to keep that, and people know it’s still me regardless of what company I’m with. It’s also shedding the skin. I’m shedding that skin and bringing a more real version of myself to people.”

On what it means to be a more real version of herself:

“That means no more handcuffs. No more, ‘Your promos are so great, but they can’t be better than this person. You want to make sure you do this, talk like this, don’t say this.’ Now, there are no chains and no nothing. I want people to see what I actually can do, and I’m trying to behave.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)