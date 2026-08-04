Jacy Jayne Addresses Fatal Influence’s Future In WWE

WWE star Jacy Jayne appeared on WWE Radio to discuss various topics, including the potential breakup of Fatal Influence in the future.

Jayne said, “I think, right now, we’re a unit. I don’t see us breaking up anytime soon. Never say never. I’m sure down the line at some point, we might all go our separate ways. But, I think we’ll all be ready when that time comes to go our separate ways, but right now, we’re just sticking together, and we’re taking over the division. We’re stronger together than we are apart right now, so, week by week… take all the gold.”

On Fatal Influence potentially becoming the female version of The Shield:

“I love that [on the idea of FI being the female version of The Shield]. That is such a compliment to me… They’re the top guys, and they’ve been the top guys. Like Roman (Reigns) said last night, it’s always been them. When other people left or when the company went down, it was always them, and for people to compare us to that, that’s amazing. I’ll take that, and that’s a lot of pressure and a lot of responsibility, but I feel like we’re capable of being the first female Shield.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)