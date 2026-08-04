Dave Bautista Reportedly In Talks To Star As Kratos In ‘God Of War’ Series

According to Deadline, actor and former WWE star Dave Bautista is in negotiations to take on the lead role of Kratos in the upcoming video game adaptation of Prime Video’s “God of War” series, produced by Amazon, MGM Studios, and Sony Pictures Television.

The report also noted that Bautista will be stepping into the role after Ryan Hurst suffered an injury on set in late June while performing a stunt. The production had been underway for four months before the injury was determined to require a long recovery following surgery. As a result, Amazon MGM and Sony TV decided to recast the role after production was paused for a couple of weeks.

Filming is expected to resume in mid-October in Vancouver. Bautista recently completed filming on the “Highlander” remake, in which he portrays The Kurgan, the film’s primary antagonist. The cast also includes Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

The “God of War” series was created by writer, executive producer, and showrunner Ronald D. Moore and is based on the popular video game. It has been ordered for two seasons, with both seasons scheduled to be filmed back-to-back.

The series follows the journey of father and son, Kratos (portrayed by Bautista) and Atreus (played by Callum Vinson), as they embark on a quest to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Throughout their adventures, Kratos aims to teach his son how to be a better god, while Atreus strives to help his father become a better human.