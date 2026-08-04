WWE Royal Rumble 2027 Will Be Held In Arizona

TKO Group Holdings has officially announced that WWE Royal Rumble 2027 will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as part of a new multi-year agreement bringing several of the company’s biggest properties to the state.

The announcement was made through a joint press release from TKO, the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance, and Legends Global, outlining a first-of-its-kind partnership covering WWE, UFC, PBR, and Zuffa Boxing.

The agreement will bring seven major events to Arizona over the next three years, making it TKO’s first state-level partnership spanning all of its major combat sports and sports entertainment brands.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs welcomed the announcement, saying: “Arizona is proud to be the first state to establish this kind of partnership with TKO, reflecting our commitment to innovative collaborations that create lasting economic opportunity.”

TKO Executive Vice President of Event Development and Operations Peter Dropick highlighted Arizona’s history of hosting major events. “Arizona is a proven destination for major live events, and Glendale gives us two exceptional venues in State Farm Stadium and Desert Diamond Arena.”

Arizona Sports & Events Alliance President and CEO Jay Parry believes the partnership will bring significant tourism and economic benefits. “Over the next three years, hundreds of thousands of visitors will travel to Arizona for these signature events.”

The 40th annual Royal Rumble will be held at State Farm Stadium in February 2027.

It will mark:

– The first Royal Rumble ever held at State Farm Stadium.

– Arizona’s third time hosting the event after 2013 and 2019.

As usual, the show will feature both the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches, with each winner earning a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 43.

WWE also confirmed that ticket information will be announced in the coming months, with fans already able to register for presale access through WWE.

The partnership also includes several other major events:

– NOCHE UFC – Desert Diamond Arena (September 12, 2026)

– PBR World Finals: Championship – Desert Diamond Arena (May 20–23, 2027)

– Zuffa Boxing event (date and venue to be announced)

The announcement further strengthens Arizona’s position as one of TKO’s key destinations for premium live sports and entertainment events over the coming years.