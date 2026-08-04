Backstage Update On Patrick Dooley’s WWE Departure

A key member of WWE’s executive team has quietly departed the company.

According to PWInsider.com, Patrick Dooley, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Global Strategy & Corporate Development, left the company in late July.

Dooley was widely regarded internally as one of WWE’s most influential executives outside of the creative department and was described by PWInsider as essentially Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s second-in-command on the business side of the organization.

Dooley joined WWE in 2018 as Director of Global Strategy and steadily rose through the company’s executive ranks, playing a significant role in several major initiatives during his tenure.

Among the projects he was reportedly involved in were:

– WWE’s acquisition of AAA.

– Negotiating additional international partnerships, including bringing AAA programming to FOX Latin America.

– Helping facilitate NXT’s return to Full Sail University.

– Numerous other corporate deals and strategic business initiatives.

According to a WWE executive familiar with the situation, Dooley’s departure was handled quietly and occurred around the same time as several other staff exits.

PWInsider reported that those departures were attributed to budget cuts, with Dooley leaving in late July.

Neither WWE nor Dooley has publicly commented on his exit.

Given his involvement in many of WWE’s largest business initiatives over the past eight years, Dooley’s departure marks the loss of one of the company’s most senior corporate executives outside of the creative team.