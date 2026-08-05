Sheamus Drops Celtic Warrior Branding

Sheamus has officially rebranded his YouTube channel to reflect the name he is now using professionally, moving away from the Celtic Warrior identity that helped build one of wrestling’s most successful fitness channels.

The channel, previously known as Celtic Warrior Workouts, has been renamed S. Farrelly Workouts.

Alongside the new title, the channel’s description has been updated to remove the WWE references that had remained for years. It now simply welcomes viewers to the official channel of S. Farrelly, ending with the phrase “Brave Change.”

While the slogan is familiar to longtime viewers, it appears set to take on a larger role going forward. F4W reports that Brave Change will become the name of a new series, although no details regarding its format or launch date have been announced.

Launched in 2017, the channel grew into one of the most popular wrestler-run YouTube channels, featuring workout sessions with fellow wrestlers and athletes.

Its most-viewed episode remains a 2019 workout with John Cena, which has accumulated around 16 million views. Other notable guests over the years have included Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Claudio Castagnoli, and, most recently, Sol Ruca, who appeared in February.

The YouTube rebrand follows similar changes across Sheamus’ social media platforms, where he has also adopted S. Farrelly, derived from his real name, for his professional identity.

News of Sheamus’ departure from WWE first emerged on July 5. Rather than being released, the veteran reportedly declined a restructured contract offer featuring reduced terms, bringing an end to a WWE run that began in 2006.

The former world champion is expected to officially become a free agent at the beginning of October, marking the first time he has been available outside WWE in nearly two decades.

Now 48 years old, Sheamus underwent shoulder surgery in late 2025 but has since stated that he is in the best shape of his career.

He has not revealed where he plans to wrestle next. When asked about the possibility of Sheamus joining AEW, longtime friend Claudio Castagnoli recently said he would love to work with him again but preferred to let Sheamus speak about his future when he is ready.