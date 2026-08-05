Joe Gacy Reveals Scrapped Wyatt Sicks Creative Pitches

Former WWE star Joe Gacy has revealed that The Wyatt Sicks regularly pitched creative ideas during their run, including an eerie sitcom concept inspired by WandaVision that ultimately never made it to television.

Speaking with Casa D-18 Studios, Gacy reflected on the group’s creative process and said they consistently submitted ideas to WWE. “We had ideas every week. Every week we gave them something, and for one reason or another, just none of them ever came.”

One concept the group was particularly excited about was creating their own unique version of the Firefly Fun House, without directly recreating Bray Wyatt’s signature presentation. “One of the big things we talked early on was we never—I mean, I think eventually we could have gotten there—but we never wanted to recreate the Firefly Fun House.”

Instead, the group envisioned a bizarre sitcom centered around the Wyatt Sicks living together as a dysfunctional family. “We had this idea of doing segments that would be our version of that.”

Gacy described the setting as a seemingly ordinary living room filled with unsettling moments. “We would, you know, be in our own sitcom, but it would be very weird.”

He offered an example of how the scenes would have played out. “Something where, I don’t know, me and Nikki are on the floor playing with toys and Dexter’s doing whatever he’s doing, and we’re just in a living room, like living like a family, and like Rowan comes in from work or whatever.”

The twist would have been blending traditional sitcom elements with uncomfortable horror-inspired moments. “It’s like we have laugh tracks, but like it’s real awkward and creepy and weird things happen, kind of like how they did in WandaVision and stuff like that.”

Despite pitching the concept early in the group’s run, Gacy said it never moved forward. “That was something we pitched early on that never, unfortunately, came to fruition.”

Gacy’s comments offer another glimpse into the creative direction The Wyatt Sicks had hoped to explore, with the group aiming to establish its own identity rather than simply replicating Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House presentation.