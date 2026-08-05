AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico Results – August 5, 2026

AEW Dynamite is live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico, with the annual Grand Slam: Mexico installment of the show.

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) & Cage & Cope (Christian Cage & Adam Copeland) vs. The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, & PAC)

We waste no time getting to action. Excalibur welcomes us to the show with his “It’s Wednesday” routine, but in Spanish, and outright states that “we’re coming to you live for the next two-and-a-half hours.” We’re going long, per usual, folks!

The ring entrances begin for our star-studded opening contest, and immediately it’s apparent that the crowd inside Arena Mexico is going to be completely and totally insane all night long. The commentators acknowledge that fact almost immediately.

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW DYNAMITE: GRAND SLAM MEXICO RESULTS!