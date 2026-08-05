Backstage Update On Jay White’s AEW Status

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW star “Switchblade” Jay White experienced an injury scare during the Double Chain Match at Redemption, which featured The Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs. Despite being “banged up” from the match, it was later confirmed that White is not expected to be sidelined for an extended period.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed White’s current status (as reported by F4WOnline.com). According to Alvarez, White is set to participate in the upcoming Continental Cup tournament, suggesting his injury wasn’t severe. Meltzer added that although White was indeed banged up, he is expected to be out for only about a week, so he will definitely be present for the tournament.

Regarding the Continental Cup tournament, Meltzer noted that while there will be some intriguing matchups and many good contests, the field isn’t particularly stacked with top-tier talent, apart from Jon Moxley, the defending champion. Meltzer mentioned that Orange Cassidy is considered the second biggest name in the tournament.

It was reported earlier that the Continental Cup tournament will begin this week on AEW Collision and will conclude at All In: London on August 30. The winner will receive the Cup along with the Continental Championship. This tournament is separate from the Continental Classic, which is scheduled for later this year. Additionally, the Continental Cup winner will automatically qualify for the Continental Classic tournament.