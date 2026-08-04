AEW Reveals Continental Cup Rules And First-Round Matches

AEW has announced the rules and first-round matches for the upcoming Continental Cup tournament ahead of its official start. The tournament features 16 competitors, and matches will be drawn at random, meaning there is no specific bracket to announce.

The first matches will kick off on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, while the semifinals are scheduled for the August 26th episodes of Dynamite and Collision in Glasgow, Scotland, leading up to the finals at All In.

The first-round matches are as follows:

* AEW Collision: Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Sydal

* AEW Collision: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ace Austin

* AEW Collision: Jake Doyle vs. Eddie Kingston

* AEW Collision: Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* AEW Collision: Brian Cage vs. Hechicero

* AEW Collision: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Nigel McGuinness

* AEW Dynamite: Jay White vs. David Finlay

* AEW Dynamite: Jack Perry vs. Jon Moxley

The tournament was announced during last week’s Collision event. The winner will receive both the Cup and the Continental Championship. It’s important to note that this tournament is distinct from the Continental Classic, which will occur, as usual, toward the end of the year.