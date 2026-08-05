Roman Reigns’ Next Challenger To Be Decided In WWE-AAA Tournament

Rey Mysterio has announced a new cross-promotional tournament featuring competitors from Raw, SmackDown, and AAA, with the winner earning a World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns.

Mysterio made the announcement in his role as AAA General Manager, allowing stars from all three brands to compete in the same tournament.

The tournament will begin on next Monday’s Raw, with the winner advancing to challenge Reigns on September 14 during Raw at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

The announcement follows a backstage interaction on this week’s Raw in Des Moines. After Roman Reigns appeared to endorse Jacob Fatu continuing his assault on Royce Keys following their Street Fight, he crossed paths with Mysterio at the Gorilla position.

Mysterio reminded Reigns that he now runs AAA and told the champion he had a few ideas to discuss. The two then walked away together, with WWE offering no further explanation at the time.

Reigns has held the World Heavyweight Championship since defeating CM Punk on night two of WrestleMania 42 and successfully retained the title against Seth Rollins in the main event of SummerSlam Sunday.

The championship match will headline WWE’s return to television in Mexico for the first time in fifteen years. The company’s last televised event from the country was Raw in Mexico City in October 2011.

The September tour includes live events in Guadalajara on September 9 and Monterrey on September 10, followed by SmackDown from Arena CDMX on September 11 and Raw from the same venue on September 14. Those events will also surround AAA Triplemanía 34, which takes place across Las Vegas on September 11 and Mexico City on September 13.

Several major WWE stars have already been advertised for the Mexico City edition of Raw, including Stephanie Vaquer, Penta, Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, El Grande Americano, Oba Femi, GUNTHER, and The Usos.

Since WWE acquired AAA in August 2025, Mysterio has served as the promotion’s General Manager, overseeing several additions to the roster, including Damian Priest. His son, Dominik Mysterio, currently holds the AAA Mega Championship.

At this time, WWE has not announced the participants who will compete in the tournament for the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.