Report: WWE Planning Roman Reigns Appearance At AAA Event

During Monday’s WWE RAW, the show concluded with WWE and AAA Hall of Famer, as well as AAA General Manager, Rey Mysterio meeting backstage with WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns. Mysterio revealed that he had a proposal for Reigns, who then walked off with him.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (via F4WOnline.com), WWE is planning to book Reigns for an upcoming AAA event. However, Meltzer noted that he will not appear at TripleMania 34 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on September 11 or at AAA x NXT Heatwave on August 30. These two events were initially considered likely choices due to their timing: AAA x NXT Heatwave coincides with AEW’s All In event, and both seemed the most suitable options.

Meltzer mentioned that many assumed WWE would have Reigns appear on a card that goes head-to-head with an AEW event. Heatwave is scheduled for the same day as AEW All In in London, 2026, but that does not appear to be the case. AAA has another event scheduled for September 26, which will take place in opposition to AEW All Out 2026 at the NOW Arena in Chicago. Meltzer believes WWE might plan to book Reigns for this show, considering it significant.

He added that while he initially thought CM Punk would be part of that pay-per-view event, he still didn’t expect Reigns to appear. Meltzer indicated that since WWE will be competing with AEW’s pay-per-view in the same city, they are likely planning to create some sort of special content around it, possibly for YouTube or even Netflix, although YouTube seems more probable.

Additionally, Meltzer explained that WWE aims to attract a larger crowd by holding a show in the same city as an AEW pay-per-view, which they probably will do. He noted that WWE is scheduled to be in the Allstate Arena, while AEW will be at the NOW Arena, giving WWE an advantage since they will be in a larger venue. WWE is reportedly also ahead in ticket sales, despite it not being a pay-per-view event competing against another pay-per-view.

Finally, Meltzer stated that it would make sense for Reigns to appear at the Chicago event, but he recognized that CM Punk’s presence in Chicago is bound to attract attention. He added that Reigns’s appearance on that show would only amplify the event’s appeal.

WWE has not yet announced which AAA event Reigns will appear in. Other upcoming major events for AAA include TripleMania 34 Night 2 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday, September 13, and a TV taping on Saturday, August 15, at the Coliseo Centenario in Torreón, Coahuila.