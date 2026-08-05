Roman Reigns Pays Tribute To Brock Lesnar Following WWE Farewell

WWE paid tribute to “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar, with a video package on Monday’s RAW. The segment featured World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC,” Roman Reigns, honoring his former on-screen rival.

Reigns has since shared the full video of his comments on his Twitter (X) account.

Reigns said, “I don’t think there will ever be another Brock Lesnar. What he was able to do. What he was able to create. To go out on his own, to go to UFC, to become a World Heavyweight Champion. Then to be able to come back and do both, it’s the legitimacy, the athlete that he is, the realism that he brought from the UFC, to the UFC, to WWE in our ring. He’s gotta be one of the greatest pro-wrestlers of all time. When you put it all together, no one’s done it like him. No one will ever do it like him, I don’t think. I was very fortunate; my life changed at WrestleMania 31 in that main event, 2015. I feel like the whole world looked at me differently because of being in the ring with Brock. It’s just been crazy ever since. So I’m very grateful to have that time to have been under his learning tree, to be able to pick his brain, to be able to see how he operates, how he does business, how he carries himself, how he moves. Our business is gonna miss him. I appreciate everything you did for me, Brock. I don’t appreciate you busting my head open and throwing me all over my neck, but that’s what we do. That’s the job we signed up for. It was an absolute pleasure. Have fun in the woods.”

At last weekend’s 2026 WWE SummerSlam premium live event, Oba Femi defeated Lesnar in the main event, which was a Hell in a Cell match. On Night 2, Reigns successfully retained his World Heavyweight Title by defeating Seth Rollins in the main event.