Wednesday, August 5, 2026
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Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In an exciting Mixed Tag Team Match, Shawn Spears and Lizzy Rain will take on The Culling, consisting of Niko Vance and Izzi Dame. Additionally, WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion ZARIA will defend her title against WrenQCC’s WWE Women’s Speed Champion, Wren Sinclair.

Cruz Montana will compete against Grayson Waller in a match to determine the #1 contender for the WWE NXT Championship. Furthermore, Saquon Shugars will face DarkState’s Dion Lennox in a singles match.

You can watch the live episode on The CW, and it will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.

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