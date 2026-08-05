Wednesday, August 5, 2026
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Myles Borne Fires Back At Grayson Waller

By
James Hetfield
-
Myles Borne
Myles Borne | WWE

Myles Borne and Tavion Heights defeated The Vanity Project on Tuesday during NXT TV, securing the NXT Tag Team Championship. With this victory, Borne achieved the status of double champion, as he also holds the NXT North American Championship.

Borne later appeared in a clip shared by WWE on Twitter (X), where he made a pointed reference to a promo delivered by Grayson Waller the previous week. In that promo, Waller had mocked the NXT men’s division, accusing them of being lazy and complacent.

Borne said, “Hey yo, Grayson. That look soft? That look complacent? You couldn’t win one championship, and I got two, b***h.”

This is the first time that both Borne and Heights have held the NXT Tag Team Championship.

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