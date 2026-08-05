Shiloh Hill Reveals Injury Following WWE NXT Match

During Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, a video featuring NXT star and WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill was presented. In the video, Hill revealed that he suffered a fracture in his maxilla, which is the upper jawbone.

Hill explained that the injury occurred during his match against Tristan Angels on last week’s episode of NXT. Initially, he believed everything was fine, but he learned of the fracture afterward. He also mentioned that he would be out of action for some time.

In that previous match, Hill defeated Angels in a grudge match. There is currently no update on when Hill might return to WWE NXT, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.