Dragon Lee Provides Injury Update

WWE star Dragon Lee appeared on the Not Sam Wrestling Live show, where he discussed various topics, including a torn ligament in one of his fingers.

Lee said, “My last match. That was on TV… When I came back to my locker room, my finger was swollen, and I couldn’t move, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s happened.’ It’s happened many times in wrestling. But the doctor, he touched me, and he told me, ‘Can you move like this?’ ‘Yes.’ He touched me and, ‘Ah! It’s painful.’ I got an X-ray; it’s okay, and then MRI. I have a tear.”

On how long he’ll be out of in-ring action:

“Damn, I wanted to wrestle. I don’t know for how (much) time I’m gonna be out, but I don’t wanna get surgery… It’s gonna get surgery, and I’m gonna stop for three, four months, and I don’t want that. They told me with this one, maybe I probably will wrestle. It’s fine. Hopefully they let me wrestle.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)