Lola Vice Says Goodbye To WWE NXT

In the main event of Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, Lola Vice faced NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey in an NXT Underground Match for the championship. Kendal Grey successfully defeated Lola Vice to retain her title, and afterward, the two embraced in a show of mutual respect.

After the show concluded, Vice addressed the fans at the WWE Performance Center, as captured in a video posted online. Her boyfriend, WWE SmackDown star Damian Priest, appeared and hugged her before her speech. Vice expressed her gratitude to the crowd and left her gloves in the ring before heading backstage.

Last week, it was reported that following her loss alongside Mr. Iguana to La Hiedra and Laredo Kid for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship, she is expected to move to the main roster, likely joining the SmackDown brand. Lola Vice made her debut in WWE NXT in January 2023, but there is no official word yet on when she might appear on the main roster.