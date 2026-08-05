The Undertaker Names His Favorite WrestleMania Streak Matches

The Undertaker, a WWE Hall of Famer, appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed his favorite matches from his WrestleMania streak.

Undertaker sad, “Well, there’s actually probably four, and they’re all right there together. 25, 26, 27 and 28. I had great matches with Batista, and I had a great match with Edge, but I think the 25, 26, 27 and 28 storylines. The two with Shawn, and then the two with Triple H. I mean, it’s very rare that you get to do something like that. Because that was all one continual story. It was me and Shawn, the light versus the darkness, streak versus career, then Triple H gets involved to take up for his buddy, and then it culminates in the end of the era. I think they were all storytelling classics, and yeah, I think those four matches are what professional wrestling is supposed to be about.”

On the story behind his tear drop tattoo:

“Oh, I was probably crying because of who I was working with. No, so there’s an old thing like when you see people with teardrop tattoos, they took a life and didn’t shed a tear. So it was just part of my swag. It was all right, well, this is kind of cool. I knew that people would wonder, like, what’s the, what’s the teardrop for, you know? So it was kind of for swag and aura, and you know, people asking that same question. It’s like, what’s with the tear? Then the tear got WWE’d, and it turned into like a water drop.”

On where he got the old school ropewalk move from:

“Well, first I stole it. I stole it from The Spoiler. I waited. I worked with Spoiler when I was in World Class Championship, where I got my start. I worked with The Spoiler originally, and he did it. He did the wrist lock and walk the rope thing. So I had to wait. I had to wait till The Spoiler retired, and then I took it, and then I was like, well, if he did it this way, I’m going to do it this way. So originally, you know, I would drop somebody in the ring, and then I would go up, and then I would tightrope out three or four steps, and then drop the elbow. By the time I got to WWE in 1990, I was already walking with a limp because we would do three or four TV tapings in WCW, and that’s three or four elbows a night. So I remember Jody Hamilton. I come back after one of those matches, and he’s like, ‘Kid, you’ve taken years off your career with that elbow.’ No, sir, Mr. Hamilton. I’ll be able to do this forever. By the time I got the call to come up, I was already walking with a limp. So, those old timers know a little bit more than they get credit for sometimes.”

On who took the best chokeslam:

“I tell you what, Brock Lesnar’s chokeslam is pretty tough. In fact, I think I give him one once that he actually came out of my hand at the top. He’s probably pound for pound the best chokeslam bump. Then worst? Oh my gosh. Khali was up there. Yeah, there’s been a few there’s been a few stinkers.”

On the one he gave Hulk Hogan:

“No, that didn’t work for him, brother.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)