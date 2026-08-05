The Undertaker Hints Six Feet Under Podcast Coming To An End

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” during Fanatics Fest, where he discussed various topics, including the future of his podcast, “Six Feet Under.” He mentioned that he believes the podcast will come to an end once its current contract expires.

During his conversation with Vliet, The Undertaker was asked whether he enjoys hosting the show and how long he plans to continue. He was direct in his response. When Vliet followed up by asking if the show’s future should be measured in years or months, The Undertaker made it clear that he wasn’t thinking long term.

Undertaker said, “Not at all. No. Fanatics is actually one of the sponsors, but I’d almost rather go to the dentist and pull a tooth than do a podcast. “How much longer? Oh, man, you say years? No, we’re probably talking months. I think, yeah, when this contract rolls out, I don’t think we’ll be renewing.”

In 2023, The Undertaker launched his podcast titled “Six Feet Under,” with Matt Lyda as the co-host. In June 2025, WWE acquired the podcast, and Michelle McCool replaced Lyda as the co-host. Since then, the show has continued to air and features various prominent WWE personalities. Although The Undertaker did not specify an exact end date, his comments suggest that “Six Feet Under” could be entering its final run.

In addition to podcasting, The Undertaker has taken on another role since his retirement. He has become the head of creative and executive producer for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) following WWE’s acquisition of the promotion last year.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)