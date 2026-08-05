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Baron Corbin Reveals Producers Behind His WWE SummerSlam Title Win

By
James Hetfield
-
Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) in WWE
Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) | WWE

WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the producers for his United States Championship match against Trick Williams at WWE SummerSlam Night Two.

Corbin said, “Absolutely. I mean, everybody was stoked. It’s the big welcome back, congratulations, you got the title. Abyss and Nora (Molly Holly) were the producers and Abyss is one of the sweetest human beings on the face of this earth as well as Nora and nothing but hugs and congratulations and ‘you did it.”

Corbin made his return to WWE on the July 10th episode of SmackDown by attacking Williams and Carmelo Hayes during their United States Championship match. He then faced Williams at SummerSlam Night Two and won the title for the second time in his first official match back with the company, ending Williams’ reign at 105 days.

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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