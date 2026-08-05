Backstage News From WWE Main Event Tapings

According to PWInsider.com, several WWE NXT Superstars attended Monday’s RAW to participate in the tapings for this week’s episode of Main Event. The NXT stars who took part included PJ Vasa, Noam Dar, and Romero Moreno.

The report also noted that the matches taped for Main Event featured Ricky Saints vs. Axiom, American Made (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) vs. Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar, and Ivy Nile vs. PJ Vasa.

Additionally, the report mentioned that Ricky Saints is looking to bounce back from a loss to Carmelo Hayes on last week’s episode of Main Event. American Made also competed during the July 23 episode of Main Event, where they defeated Dorian Van Dux and Sean Legacy.

New episodes of WWE Main Event are released weekly on WWE’s YouTube channel at 8 PM ET.