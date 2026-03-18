John Laurinaitis Deletes Photo Following Fan Speculation Over Edited Image

John Laurinaitis made a rare public appearance at Big Time Wrestling’s March Mayhem event on March 14, 2026 in Chillicothe, Ohio, marking his first appearance since being dropped as a defendant in the lawsuit involving Vince McMahon.

Laurinaitis later took to social media on March 17 to share a photo from the autograph signing, writing that it was “amazing” to meet fans at the event. However, the post quickly drew attention for the image itself, with users pointing out apparent visual inconsistencies and errors.

Some online users accused Laurinaitis of using artificial intelligence to alter or enhance the photo, leading to increased scrutiny of the post. As the criticism grew, Laurinaitis ultimately deleted the image from his account.

The appearance and subsequent controversy marked a notable public moment for Laurinaitis, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.