New Details Emerge On WWE’s Interest In Retaining Xavier Woods

As reported by PWMania.com, The New Day is leaving WWE after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods mutually decided to part ways after being asked to restructure their contracts for lower payouts, which they declined.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez stated that WWE wants Woods to continue working with the company under a deal similar to Tyler Breeze’s. This arrangement would allow Woods to be compensated for video game-related work, but it’s unclear whether he is interested in such an offer or will accept it.

Alvarez mentioned that he is unsure of Woods’ thoughts on the situation, but there is a possibility he might accept the offer, meaning that it’s not guaranteed that both members of The New Day will join AEW. However, it seems likely that WWE is making efforts to retain Woods for other projects.

Although Breeze was released from his WWE contract in 2021, he later worked for the company through the WWE-owned UpUpDownDown channel, often collaborating with Woods during streams focused on the MyGM mode of the WWE 2K game series.

The UpUpDownDown channel was launched in 2015 and has since gained over 2.44 million subscribers, with Woods serving as its face for many years. However, it hasn’t had a new video posted in about two weeks.