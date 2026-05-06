CM Punk Joins Star-Studded Netflix Is A Joke Fest Event

An announcement was recently made that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World,” CM Punk, has been added to the lineup for the Night of Too Many Stars event, scheduled for Thursday, May 7, at the Hollywood Bowl. This addition is a last-minute announcement for the event, which is part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest.

Punk will join a lineup that includes notable performers such as John Mulaney, Steve Carell, Conan O’Brien, Adam Sandler, Johnny Knoxville, Jimmy Kimmel, and Bob Odenkirk. His involvement marks a significant appearance outside of WWE programming, though details about his specific role in the show have not been provided.

The event, hosted by Jon Stewart, supports U.S.-based autism programs, services, and schools. It aims to bring together performers from across the entertainment industry, with proceeds directed toward these important initiatives.

Punk last appeared in WWE on the April 20 episode of RAW, in a segment with Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. There has been no confirmed update regarding his next WWE appearance since that episode.