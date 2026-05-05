Report Clarifies Roman Reigns WWE Schedule Confusion

PWMania.com previously reported that current WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns was removed from the company’s schedule for the June 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd episodes of Monday Night RAW. He had initially been listed for all episodes of RAW in May and June.

According to PWInsider.com, Reigns was never scheduled for the June dates. The report stated that his listing was due to a “clerical error” on the TKO/WWE side. It was also reported on Sunday that Reigns is not scheduled to compete at the 2026 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event (PLE), indicating there is no reason for him to appear on the TV episodes leading up to the PLE.

There has been no information released regarding why Reigns will not compete at Night of Champions. For clarity, WWE has not publicly stated that he will be absent from the event in Saudi Arabia.

Currently, Reigns is scheduled to appear on all episodes of RAW through May. However, he is not listed among the advertised talent for the company’s live event at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, which marks the beginning of the company’s summer European tour.