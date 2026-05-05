Backstage Concern Over More WWE Releases Following Recent Cuts

The post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts by WWE have generated significant discussion in recent weeks, especially after it was revealed that The New Day, consisting of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, had parted ways with the company this past weekend. This news was particularly surprising since the duo had signed multi-year contracts just last year. Along with Kingston and Woods, JC Mateo and Tonga Loa were also released.

Reports later indicated that Kingston and Woods were dissatisfied with the terms of the restructured deal proposed by TKO, which included a pay cut. Following their decision to decline this offer, they were granted their release. Additionally, over a dozen main roster wrestlers were let go from their contracts late last month.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that the situation with The New Day unfolded well before it was publicly announced. Initially, when WWE made several roster cuts over a week ago, he was communicating with someone about the changes, and they mentioned Kingston and Woods. Alvarez asked around, and no one had heard anything about The New Day being cut; everyone agreed that it seemed unlikely. However, just a week later, both Kingston and Woods were no longer with the company.

Alvarez also suggested that more names could be released, as there are still other wrestlers who were mentioned in his conversations that have not yet been let go. He expressed concern about several individuals he noticed while watching SmackDown.