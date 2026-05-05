Kairi Sane Rumored For WWE Backlash Appearance Following Release

PWMania.com previously reported that Kairi Sane was among more than 20 talents released by the company during the weekend of April 23rd.

Many current and former wrestlers expressed surprise at Sane’s release, especially considering her significant involvement in the ongoing feud between Asuka and IYO SKY.

According to Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline.com, Sane may not be completely finished with WWE. Alvarez noted that there is a belief within WWE that Sane could appear at Backlash, where Asuka and SKY are scheduled to compete.

He mentioned that those in WWE think there is a better than 50% chance Sane will show up, at least to conclude the storyline. However, it remains unclear whether her appearance would be a one-time event or the beginning of a full return.

It’s important to note that Alvarez’s comments reflect the views of people backstage at the company and do not indicate a confirmed plan to bring Sane back. Sane played a key role in the lengthy storyline in which SKY separated from both Asuka and herself.

For months, Asuka has been treating Sane as a subordinate since their split.