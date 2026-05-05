WWE Reveals Backlash First Hour Matches For ESPN2 Broadcast

WWE recently announced that, as with WrestleMania 42, the first hour of its Backlash premium live event (PLE) in 2026 will air on ESPN2 and the ESPN Unlimited app. This follows the trend set during WrestleMania Saturday, which also had its first hour broadcast on ESPN2, while the first hour of WrestleMania Sunday aired on ESPN.

According to F4WOnline.com, the company revealed during Monday night’s episode of RAW that the first hour of Backlash will feature a WWE United States Championship match between the reigning champion Trick Williams and Sami Zayn.

Additionally, there will be a singles match between “The Visionary” Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

WWE Backlash 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, May 9th, at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. The event will be available on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.