Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of NXT, which will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

ZARIA is set to make an appearance after her victory over Sol Ruca in a Last Woman Standing Match on the April 21st episode of NXT, which marked week two of NXT Revenge.

Also announced for the show are AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice, the current WWE NXT Women’s Champion. They will face The Culling, composed of Niko Vance and Izzi Dame, in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Additionally, Jaida Parker will compete against Kali Armstrong in a singles match, and WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy will take on Jackson Drake from The Vanity Project.

The episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

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