Backstage News On Rarity Of No-Cut Contracts In WWE

The recent roster cuts by WWE following WrestleMania 42 have been a significant topic of discussion in the wrestling community.

Fans were particularly shocked this past weekend when it was revealed that The New Day, consisting of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, had parted ways with the company. This news was especially surprising because the duo had only signed multi-year contracts last year.

It later emerged that Kingston and Woods were dissatisfied with the terms of the restructured deal offered by TKO, which led to their release. In addition to them, over a dozen main roster wrestlers were also released from their contracts last month. These latest cuts have once again underscored the lack of contractual security within the company.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, no-cut contracts are virtually nonexistent in WWE, except for one or two top talents. Meltzer noted that some top stars have previously attempted to include a no-cut clause in their contracts, but their requests were denied.

Furthermore, Meltzer stated that while those top talents were assured they would never be cut, the company refused to put that assurance in writing.