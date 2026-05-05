AJ Styles Shares Advice Following WWE Releases

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles discussed various topics on his Phenomenally Retro podcast, including his thoughts on WWE’s recent releases.

Styles said, “I’m sure it has to come down to space and time, and money, right? It’s not anything like it used to be, although I know that Vince used to do this, too. It’s — I don’t know. I have no idea, and I don’t think I want to know. I don’t think I want to know the reason why some of these superstars were like — I mean, the Motor City Machine Guns, I freaking love those guys.”

On not wanting being released to bother talent:

“My biggest fear in my own career was that I wouldn’t get to finish, you know? And it’s kind of one of those things where they didn’t get to finish what they signed to do. And I know that’s going to bother them. Don’t let it bother you. Don’t let this you know business destroy who you are. You are obviously great, because you made it to one of the biggest wrestling companies in the world. There’s no doubt about that. We have no idea what the circumstances were to get you where you couldn’t be there in the WWE anymore. But that doesn’t mean it’s over for you. So, just keep that in mind, keep your head up and you know, see where the next uh see where takes you next. Who knows where that’d be? It may be wrestling, may not, but just don’t let it don’t let it destroy you.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)