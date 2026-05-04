WWE Raw Results – May 4, 2026

WWE Raw is live from Omaha, NE. on Monday, May 4, 2026, live at 8/7c on Netflix with the WWE Backlash 2026 “go-home show.”

WWE Superstar Arrivals

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. Oba Femi, OG El Grande Americano & The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius), Sol Ruca, Penta & Je’Von Evans and Roman Reigns with Adam Pearce all get the pre-show clips of them arriving to or hanging out at the venue.

Roman Reigns Is On A Warpath

Adam Pearce walks with Roman Reigns as Reigns heads to the ring. Pearce stops Reigns before he can make out to ringside and tells Reigns that Jacob Fatu isn’t here. Reigns turns around to go back and comes face to face with Seth Rollins. Rollins tells Reigns that Reigns is in his way and Rollins makes his way out to ringside.

Seth Rollins Attacked By Bron Breakker

As Rollins comes out to the ring he stops half way down the ramp and poses. Bron Breakker comes running out and clobbers Rollins to the ground. Breakker tosses around Rollins and then gorilla presses Rollins and slams him down onto the barricades. Officials run out to save Rollins and create separating between Breakker and Rollins.

Breakker beats up some of the officials and slams Rollins into the steel steps. Breakker tosses Rollins in the ring, and Adam Pearce is telling Breakker that this is enough. Breakker is being taken to the back and he runs back into the ring and spears Rollins. Breakker leaves and leaves Rollins in the ring with officials checking on him.

The Judgment Day Demand Answers From Roxanne Perez

The Judgement Day is backstage. Liv Morgan tells us Stephanie Vaquer is injured and they don’t have to worry about her. Morgan asks why Finn Balor was talking to Roxanne Perez last week. She scolds Perez and asks why Balor went to Perez says she kicked Balor out and she is loyal to The Judgement Day.

Morgan says JD McDonagh is taking care of Balor today and tells Perez that Raquel Rodriguez and Perez are the next tag champions. Morgan makes Perez promise that she won’t keep any secrets from her. Perez agrees and Morgan makes her spell it out. Morgan, McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio all leave. Perez and Rodriguez stay back.

Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Finn Balor’s theme hits. Out comes the former Judgment Day member for opening action. As he heads to the ring, we shift gears and settle into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, JD McDonagh is in the ring with Dominik Mysterio at ringside.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Balor and McDonagh lock up and trade arm bars. Balor gets McDonagh in a headlock and McDonagh fights out of it and gets Balor on the mat. Balor reverses and gets McDonagh in a headlock.

McDonagh powers out but gets arm-dragged onto the mat and McDonagh is locked in an armbar. Mysterio distracts Balor as the ref talks to McDonagh allowing McDonagh the chance to attack Balor. McDonagh chops Balor and Balor chops McDonagh back.

McDonagh is chopped in all corners of the ring and Balor covers McDonagh and McDonagh kicks out at two. Balor hits a side Russian leg sweep and covers McDonagh for a near fall. McDonagh trips Balor and hits a leg drop and covers Balor for a two count. McDonagh stomps on Balor’s knee and hits a modified DragonScrew.

He then gets Balor in a leg submission. Balor kicks out of the hold and Balor rolls through a sunset flip and dropkicks McDonagh. McDonagh is knocked out of the ring and Mysterio distracts Balor and Balor is knocked out of the ring by McDonagh. Roxanne Perez comes out to ringside.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see McDonagh has Balor in a chin lock and Balor punches out of the move. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come out to the ring and Morgan is asking Perez why she came out. Morgan stands with Mysterio as Rodriguez and Perez stand on one side of the ring.

Balor drops McDonagh and stomps on him. Balor takes McDonagh down with a Slingblade. Mysterio gets on the apron and Balor knocks him off. McDonagh rolls up Balor and Balor kicks out. McDonagh hits a Spanish Fly and covers Balor for a near fall. Balor rolls out to the apron and hits his shoulder into McDonagh’s gut.

Rodriguez distracts the ref and Mysterio knocks Balor off the top rope. The ref kicks Mysterio out and ejects him from the ring. McDonagh drags Balor to the corner and goes for a Moonsault but Balor gets his knees up. McDonagh is covered and kicks out at two. Balor hits another SlingBlade, Morgan gets on the apron and distracts the ref.

Perez takes the hammer that Morgan gives her. Perez smokes Balor with the hammer, McDonagh headbutts Balor and gets the win. After the match, Rodriguez, Morgan and Perez get in the ring with McDonagh and celebrate. The commentators put over the fact that Roxanne Perez proved her loyalty to The Judgment Day.

Winner: JD McDonagh

Seth Rollins Isn’t Dead Yet

Jackie Redmond talks to Seth Rollins backstage. She asks him if he’s ok and will be for Backlash. Rollins says he’s not dead and will be ready for Backlash. Redmond says it looks like Rollins is “down but not out” as he walks off. The show heads into a commercial break.

Backstage With The Vision

After a Jacob Fatu video package, we return love and we see Bron Breakker is backstage with Austin Theory and Logan Paul. Theory and Breakker make fun of Joe Hendry’s singing. Paul Heyman comes in and asks Breakker if Rollins is still breathing.

Paul says he wants to make sure Hendry isn’t breathing and he wants Hendry tonight. Heyman says tonight Hendry will fight Theory. Theory tells Paul to watch him beat up Hendry tonight. Breakker tells Paul to calm down and tells him they’ll get these guys one by one.

Penta & Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page & Rusev

The bell rings, Rusev and Evans start the bout. Rusev lifts Evans and slams him into the turnbuckle. Rusev rams Evans in the corner and the starts punching Evans. Evans kicks Rusev and Rusev swings Evans into the corner and runs at Evans. Evans kicks Rusev and starts punching him.

Rusev takes Evans down with a clothesline and drags Evans around with his hair. Page is tagged in and Page clobbers Evans to the mat. Evans chops Page and then punches Rusev on the apron. Evans suplexes Page and taunts Rusev. Penta is tagged in and Page is double teamed. Penta hits a handstand double kick on Page in the corner.

Rusev runs in and gets superkicked by Evans and Penta. Evans sends Rusev out of the ring and back in the ring, Penta hits the PentaDriver on Page and covers him for a near fall and we get a commercial. The show returns, and Penta gets double teamed by Rusev and Page. Rusev elbows Penta in the corner and swings him across the ring.

Rusev runs into Penta in the corner flattening him. Penta rolls out of the ring, Rusev heads out and gets Penta back in the ring. Penta knocks Rusev off the apron and goes to tag Evans but Rusev pulls Evans off the apron. Penta clocks Page and takes out Rusev. Page is tagged in and he blasts Penta from behind and then strikes Penta to the mat. Penta counter Twister Grin, Rusev is taken out by Evans and Evans is tagged in. Evans kicks Page and clotheslines Page.

Evans hits a stunner on Page and Rusev distracts Evans and Evans flies over the ropes and takes out Rusev. Evans gets back in the ring with a springboard flying clothesline and covers Page for a near fall. Evans climbs the ropes and goes for a moonsault but Page moves out of the way. Page kicks Evans and Evans flies back and hits Red Dot and tags in Penta.

Penta hits a Tornado DDT on Page and covers him. Rusev breaks the pin and he’s then knocked out of the ring by Evans. Evans hits a suicide dive and Rusev gets knocked onto the announce desk. Evans climbs the ropes and Page pushes him off. Penta kicks Page and Page trips him on the apron and Penta falls to the mat outside the ring. Rusev slams Penta on top of the announce desk. Page hits a suplex and covers Penta for the win.

Winners: Ethan Page & Rusev

Backstage With Sol Ruca, Austin Theory & Maxxine Dupri

Sol Ruca walks backstage and we see Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri deep in a conversation several feet behind her.

Becky Lynch Crashes Sol Ruca’s Raw Arrival

Inside the arena, Adam Pearce is in the ring. Pearce says when he was a coach in NXT his favorite moments were when an NXT talent gets called up to the main roster. He says today is one of those days and a promo video for Sol Ruca is played.

Following the video, Pearce welcomes the newest member of Monday Night RAW and Ruca makes her way out to the ring. Pearce congratulates Ruca and hands her her WWE main roster to sign. Ruca says it’ll feel so damn good when she signs this contract and is officially part of Monday Night RAW. Becky Lynch comes out interrupting Ruca’s contract signing. Lynch says this was her allotted time for a celebration and Lynch is also pissed that Pearce meddled in her title reign and made her fight Iyo Sky.

Ruca asks Lynch is done and tells Lynch that not everything is about Lynch. Lynch says everything is about her and Ruca says this moment is hers and everyone knows what Lynch has accomplished but she’s what everyone says she is: a rude, big-headed, bitch, and it’s not just her saying it and Lynch asks Pearce why he’s allowing her to talk to Lynch this way.

Ruca signs the contract and Lynch asks Ruca who she is. Ruca says she’s Sol Ruca and if she interrupts Ruca again, not only will she kick Lynch’s ass, she’ll snatch her soul. Lynch goes to punch Ruca but punches Pearce instead. Pearce and Lynch argue and Pearce leaves. Ruca goes for a Sol Snatcher and botches it but lays out Lynch.

Backstage With The Usos

Jimmy and Jey Uso walk backstage. Jackie Redmond catches up to them and gets their thoughts. Jimmy says they love Jacob Fatu but things are handled a certain way. The way the OTC wants it handled. Jey says they’re on Roman Reigns’ side and Fatu has bitten off more than he can handle.

Joe Hendry vs. Austin Theory

Joe Hendry comes out and does a little apology concert for Logan Paul. Paul comes out with Austin Theory. Paul yells at Hendry and says he’s the heart and soul of the WWE. Hendry sings the rest of the song and Theory attacks Hendry.

Theory runs in the ring and Hendry clotheslines him out of the ring. Paul distracts Hendry and Theory takes advantage and punches and kicks Hendry. Theory connects with a backbreaker. Hendry is swung into the turnbuckles and Theory mounts Hendry and punches him.

Theory suplexes Hendry and taunts the crowd with Paul. Hendry suplexes Theory and punches him several times. Theory is clotheslined to the mat and then he’s slammed into – in the corner. Hendry hits a Fallaway Slam and Paul runs in and attacks Hendry calling for the bell.

After the match, Paul beats on Hendry but he starts fighting back. Theory gets in and Hendry is double teamed and beaten up. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford run out to help Hendry. The Street Profits go to double team Theory and Bron Breakker runs down and tosses Ford out of the ring and hits a running clotheslines on Dawkins.

Seth Rollins comes out of nowhere and attacks Breakker. Rollins clotheslines Breakker to the mat and knocks Paul off the apron. Ford runs in the ring to hit a Moonsault to the outside distracting Rollins. Breakker spears Roillins and leaves him laid out in the middle of the ring.

Winner via Disqualification: Joe Hendry

Jackie Redmond Interviews The Judgment Day

Jackie Redmond asks The Judgement Day and what’s next for them. Liv Morgan says they’ve taken out Finn Balor and they’re focused on getting all the gold and gives it away to Raquel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says that she and Roxanne Perez will be the next tag team champions and calls out Paige and Brie Bella. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria come by and they have an issue with how they were attacked last week. Morgan dismisses them, and she, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Perez and Rodriguez leave.

Open Challenge Match

Oba Femi vs. Otis

Oba Femi comes out and announces the start to his Open Challenge and it is answered by Akira Tozawa. Tozawa walks up to Femi and then cowers away. Otis takes his place and we get the bell. Otis and Femi lock up and Femi sends Otis into the corner. Otis comes at Femi off the ropes and Femi doesn’t budge.

Femi does the same and Otis doesn’t budge. The two start to push each other and Femi takes out Otis with a running uppercut. Femi tosses Otis across the ring and motions for The Fall from Grace and asks the crowd if he should. Femi clobbers Otis and lifts Otis to the middle rope and gets Otis on his shoulders and hits The Fall from Grace on Otis and gets the win.

Winner: Oba Femi

Backstage With Seth Rollins, The Street Profits & Joe Hendry

Seth Rollins is backstage and tells the ref that’s following him that he’s ok. Rollins approaches The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) and Joe Hendry. They all argue about what happened out earlier and they got beaten up. Rollins tells them to stay out of his way and he’ll stay out of theirs.

Jacob Fatu Has Arrived

We see Roman Reigns talking to Adam Pearce backstage and then we cut to Jacob Fatu walking backstage and go to a commercial.

Iyo Sky & Asuka Sit Down Ahead Of WWE Backlash

We come back from a commercial to a pre-recorded face to face conversation between Iyo Sky and Asuka. Sky says Asuka is her mentor and didn’t ever want it to come to this. She says she loves Asuka and has respect for her and doesn’t want to fight her. Sky says Asuka has changed and the Asuka she loves isn’t here anymore and now she has to fight her.

Asuka accuses Sky of disrespect and says the Sky in front of her isn’t the same Sky she mentored and says this version of Sky is Asuka’s biggest disappointment and promises to cut Sky out of her life for good. Sky says she’s ready for Asuka. Asuka then mists Sky and Adam Pearce screams for a doctor.

OG El Grande Americano & Los Hermanos Americanos vs. El Grande Americano & Los Americanos

Jackie Redmond talks to the OG Americanos with Los Hermanos Americanos (Bruto & Julio). OG talks about his mask vs. mask match at the end of the month and why he asked for the assistance of Los Hermanos Americanos. Now we head back inside the arena for our next match.

Everyone starts fighting. Rayo, Bravo and Americano are sent out of the ring. Bruto and Bravo are now in the ring and Julio is tagged in. Bravo gets double teamed and thrown around. Rayo is tagged in and Rayo gets tossed by Julio. OG is tagged in and he takes down Rayo and covers him.

Rayo kicks out and Americano is tagged in. OG and Americano lock up and trade holds. OG slaps Americano and Rayo is tagged in. OG is pulled out of the ring and Americano kicks OG into the announce desk and we get a commercial break.

Rayo is on Julio’s back and gets him in a sleeperhold. Julio falls on his back breaking the hold. OG and Americano are tagged in. OG takes out Americano, Rayo tries to jump at OG but OG catches him and tosses him. OG hits an Olympic Slam. Bravo is tagged in and OG suplexes both Bravo and Rayo and then takes out Americano outside the ring.

Julio suplexes Rayo off the top rope, Bruto moonsaults onto him. Bravo and OG are legal and Bravo tries to pin OG and OG kicks out. Rayo kicks Bruto outside the ring and Julio powerbombs Rayo onto the apron. Americano kicks Julio and OG kicks Americano out of the ring. Back in the ring, OG hits a headbutt splash and gets the win.

Winners: Los Americanos Hermanos & The OG Americano

Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu Contract Signing

It’s main event (segment) time!

The familiar sounds of the theme song for “The OTC” plays and out comes Roman Reigns for the WWE Backlash contract signing for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against “The Samoan Werewolf” himself, Jacob Fatu. The crowd roars as Reigns heads out.

Reigns takes a seat at the table in the ring and Fatu is introduced next. Fatu sits down and Pearce tells them he just needs to signatures. Reigns firsts asks Omaha to acknowledge him and tells Fatu that’s the sound of respect. Reigns tells Fatu that while Solo Sikoa brought Fatu into the WWE, he brought Sikoa into the WWE.

Reigns tells Fatu that Reigns was disrespected by him when he used the Tongan Death Grip and tells Fatu that you don’t do that to your family or your Tribal Chief. Fatu says his back is against the wall so he had no other choice but to take Reigns out and take the title and everything that comes with the title.

Fatu says once he wins he will milk the WWE for all their money like the WWE has done to their family. Fatu says he’s desperate enough to do whatever he can for his household. Reigns signs the contract and tells Fatu that Fatu is talking about his household where Reigns has been grinding to open the doors.

The doors for all the households in their family. Reigns tells Fatu that in the WWE ring, Fatu is beneath Reigns. Fatu attacks Reigns and goes for the Tongan Death Grip and Reigns fights back and throws a chair at Fatu. Fatu goes for the Tongan Death Grip.

Reigns fights back again. Reigns goes for a Superman Punch but Fatu catches him and puts him in the Tongan Death Grip and then slams Reigns through the table. Fatu signs the contract and stands tall as officials come in toe check on Reigns. Fatu leaves the ring. That’s how things wrap up. Thanks for joining us!