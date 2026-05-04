John Cena Teased For WWE Backlash 2026 Appearance In Tampa

The Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, is set to host the 2026 WWE Backlash premium live event (PLE) this weekend. The venue is currently promoting the return of 17-time World Champion John Cena for the show.

This announcement follows Cena’s recent tweet, where he expressed his excitement about attending the PLE. He wrote, “Man if only it were 2023 again!! I might have different business at @WWE #Backlash Alas, the years pass. I am still gonna try to do something epic in Tampa for 5/9. I promised Club WWE something special… stay tuned.”

WWE has not yet officially confirmed Cena’s participation in the event. Cena last appeared for the company during WrestleMania 42 last month, where he served as the host and announced the attendance for both nights.

WWE Backlash 2026 will take place at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, on May 9th. The event will air on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.