WWE Expected To Maintain Celebrity Involvement In Storylines

WWE has recently experienced a significant increase in celebrity involvement and crossovers leading up to WrestleMania 42. According to a report from Fightful Select, this trend of featuring celebrities in storylines and angles is expected to continue.

The report also noted that, while Fightful was told celebrity crossovers would slow down after the WrestleMania season, there are still plans to incorporate celebrities into WWE programming soon, potentially as early as this summer. However, no specific names were mentioned regarding which celebrities are slated for future storylines.

NFL legend Tom Brady was reportedly approached to make an appearance in WWE, but it’s unclear why the collaboration didn’t materialize. Back in March, Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE was in negotiations with Brady, but no agreement had been reached.

Additionally, there was speculation about a tag team match at Backlash featuring Jelly Roll and Cody Rhodes against Randy Orton and Pat McAfee. However, Meltzer later reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that both Jelly Roll and McAfee opted out of the angle due to the unfavorable response to their involvement in the feud between Rhodes and Orton.

During WrestleMania 42, IShowSpeed teamed up with Austin Theory and Logan Paul, while Jelly Roll and McAfee participated in the title match involving Rhodes and Orton.

Lil Yachty also made an appearance alongside Trick Williams for his U.S. Title match against Sami Zayn. WWE was reportedly very pleased with the performances of all the celebrities at the premium live event.