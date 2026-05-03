Backstage News On Ted DiBiase Jr. Attending WWE WrestleMania 42

Former WWE star and Legacy member, Ted DiBiase Jr., was reported to have attended WrestleMania 42 last month, although he was not invited by WWE.

Despite being found not guilty in a federal fraud trial, a report from Fightful Select indicated that he was never seriously considered for involvement in the feud between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes leading up to WrestleMania 42.

Fans speculated that DiBiase Jr.’s acquittal might open the door for him to be part of the storyline, potentially as Orton’s mystery caller, given his past connections with both wrestlers. However, this mystery caller was ultimately revealed to be Pat McAfee.

While he wasn’t invited to WrestleMania 42, DiBiase Jr. was invited to WrestleCon in Las Vegas during that week. According to Fightful, a source suggested that he was sponsored by a water company featured on his shirt in exchange for a ticket to the event.

Randy Orton recently claimed in an interview with Culture Kings that DiBiase Jr. owes him $25,000, and Fightful reports that Orton’s financial claim is serious. However, the details surrounding DiBiase Jr.’s alleged debt to Orton remain unclear.

Additionally, it was reported that DiBiase attended WrestleMania 42 with his lawyer. He filmed his reactions while he was in the venue, further documenting his experience.