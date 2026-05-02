Reason For Drew McIntyre’s WWE Absence Revealed

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre has not been seen on television since WrestleMania 42, where he faced Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match during the first night of the event on Saturday, April 18th. Despite his efforts, McIntyre was unable to defeat “The Samoan Werewolf.”

He was absent from last week’s SmackDown and did not appear on Friday’s episode either.

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com, McIntyre’s ongoing absence from WWE programming is due to his commitments to film projects. Johnson reported that McIntyre is currently in Scotland filming his remaining scenes for the Highlander reboot.

McIntyre has been working on the movie for the past few months, but was able to manage his schedule during the Road to WrestleMania 42 to ensure he could perform on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

There is currently no set timeline for McIntyre’s return to WWE television, but updates will be provided as more information becomes available.