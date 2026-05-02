Backstage Producers Revealed From Monday’s WWE RAW

On Monday, WWE RAW took place at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. The show was headlined by a segment featuring World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu.

The event included a tag team match with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria facing off against The Judgment Day, which consisted of “Big Mami Cool” Raquel Rodriguez and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez. Additionally, there was a singles match between Grayson Waller and “The Ruler” Oba Femi, and another singles match featuring WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio against El Grande Americano from Los Americanos.

The show also featured a segment with Joe Hendry, WWE World Tag Team Champions The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory), and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins).

WWE RAW on Monday also showcased WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch defending her title against “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY. In a non-title match, WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta faced off against “The Lion of Bulgaria” Rusev. Furthermore, there was a segment featuring “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins along with The Vision, which includes WWE Hall of Famer “The Oracle” Paul Heyman and “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker, among others.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the list of producers for each segment and match from this episode was provided. The report noted that the digital exclusive featuring “All Ego” Ethan Page and Rusev was originally planned for the show, which had the working title “Family Business.”

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Bobby Roode produced the Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker segment.

– Jamie Noble produced the Penta vs. Rusev non-title match.

– Jason Jordan produced the Becky Lynch vs. IYO SKY Women’s Intercontinental Title Match.

– Bobby Roode produced the Joe Hendry Concert segment.

– Shawn Daivari produced the Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano singles match.

– Chris Park (Abyss) produced the Oba Femi vs. Grayson Waller singles match.

– TJ Wilson produced the Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez tag team match.

– Bobby Roode produced the Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns main event segment.