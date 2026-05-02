New Day, Members Of The MFTs Part Ways With WWE

According to multiple reports, longtime WWE stars Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston—best known as members of The New Day—are believed to be departing the company. While nothing has been officially confirmed by WWE, the prevailing word making the rounds is that the split was a mutual decision between both sides.

Fueling the speculation is a noticeable change on WWE’s official website, where both Woods and Kingston have reportedly been moved to the Alumni section. That update has often served as a strong indicator of a talent’s exit status in the past.

If the reports prove accurate, it would mark the end of an era. The New Day has been one of WWE’s most decorated and influential acts over the past decade, known for their record-setting tag title reigns, mainstream appeal, and consistent presence across multiple eras of the company.

The potential departures may not stop there. Another report suggests that JC Mateo and Tanga Loa of The MFTs are also on their way out of WWE, adding to what appears to be a growing list of exits.

These developments come just days after WWE carried out a significant round of roster cuts, with more than 20 talents released last Friday. Taken together, it signals a period of major transition and turnover within the company.

(H/T: Fightful Select & BodySlam+)