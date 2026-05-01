WWE SmackDown Results – May 1, 2026

The road to WWE Backlash continues tonight in “The Sooner State.”

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c this evening on USA Network and Netflix from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. We then see fans outside the arena for tonight’s show. We then see footage of Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns’ face-to-face promo battle.

Cody Rhodes Interrupted By Debuting Ricky Saints

We then see the usual show opening Superstar arrival shots. Back inside the arena, Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show. We then hear Cody Rhodes’ theme and “The American Nightmare” comes out to kick off the show. Cody asks them what they want to talk about.

He says it is always nice when they can come out and provide them with new information and he has some new information. He says he got to the arena earlier and spoke to the medical staff to see if he was medically cleared for action.

He says that’s exactly what happened because he is cleared for action. Cody asks what is next for Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. We hear Ricky’s music hit and out comes Ricky Saints. He says you boo what you can’t understand and he is absolute Ricky Saints.

He says he is the hottest, newest, fliest, SmackDown new agent standing. He’s young, successful, rich, debonair, suave, he is everything your baby mamma wishes you were. Saints looks at Cody and says it is no surprise to Cody that he is out here.

He says the change in the air is a revolution and when you talk about that, you talk about who is leading that revolution. Ricky says he is leading it, he is the revolution and welcome to Friday night Saints. Cody says he is glad to have him but bold move and he will ask him.

Cody asks Ricky what is different between now and the last time he stepped up to him. Ricky says Cody is different. He says those title reigns have aged Cody 30 years. He may be wrong but one thing he is right about is that he is a former NXT Champion and a former NXT North American Champion.

He says he has stood and congratulated Cody milestone after milestone and he will only hope that Cody keeps that same energy for him because he is here to relieve Cody of his duties. Cody says he came out, he told everyone that he was cleared for action. He says Saints looks like he is game for some action and if he wants a match, to do it.

They shake hands and Saints tells him one more thing. He says he didn’t come out to make a statement, he came out to change who the show is about. Cody tells him that on SmackDown, in WWE, Cody is easy to find, hard to beat. Cody’s music hits and Saints leaves the ring as Cody holds his title high and glares at him.

Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne

Backstage, we see Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss when Rhea Ripley approaches them. She mentions being ambushed and outnumbered by Fatal Influence. She says she’s willing to put their differences aside for a common goal. Flair and Bliss walk off as Charlotte is up in our first match.

As Flair walks to the ring, accompanied by Bliss, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. The show returns to confirmation of Rhodes vs. Saints for later tonight. Jacy Jayne comes out accompanied by Fatal Influence. She cuts a basic cheap heat heel promo on the way to the ring.

From there, the bell sounds to get this opening women’s singles showdown officially off-and-running. We see Flair with chops to the chest followed by a head lock. Jayne throws Flair to the ropes but Flair with a shoulder tackle that puts her down.

Flair to the ropes but Jayne with a right hand. Jayne with a hurricanrana. She grabs Flair but Flair with a right hand. She trips Jayne down and goes for the Figure Four but Jayne kicks her away. Jayne rolls to the outside of the ring to recover.

Bliss scares Jayne and we cut to a commercial. We return and see that Jayne has Flair in a headlock and Flair tries to battle out. Jayne gets on Flair’s back and Flair rams Jayne into the corner. Jayne jumps at Flair and Flair catches her and slams her down to the mat.

Flair punches Jayne several times and then starts chopping her. Flair connects with her walkover clothesline and then climbs the ropes. Flair hits a crossbody and Jayne rolls through and tries to pin Flair. The two trade kicks and Jayne is knocked to the ground.

Flair goes for a Moonsault and gently lands on Jayne and Jayne kicks out of the pin at two. Jayne kicks Flair and covers her for a near fall. Jayne goes for Rolling Encore but runs into a big boot by Flair. Flair goes for Figure 8 and locks it in.

Henley pulls Flair’s arm out from under her. Bliss attacks Henley, Reid attacks Bliss and then gets on the apron and distracts Flair. Jayne hits Rolling Encore and gets the win.

After the match, Jayne, Reid and Henley attack Flair. Bliss comes in and she’s beaten up and tossed out of the ring. Henley beats up Bliss outside the ring and Rhea Ripley comes out and kicks Henley. Ripley takes out Reid and goes after Jayne but Jayne escapes. Flair and Ripley shake hands in the ring.

Winner: Jacy Jayne

Backstage With Paige & Brie Bella

Brie Bella & Paige watches the last match from the locker room. Byron Saxton asks them how they feel. Paige says karma is real and they’ll deal with Fatal Influence later.

She says they have to worry about Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Bella says they have resilience and experience and that’s how they’ll come out on top.

Backstage With FrAxiom, R-Truth, Damian Priest & Nick Aldis

Axiom, Nathan Frazer, R-Truth & Damian Priest talk backstage. Priest says Fraxiom deserves a title shot and suggests they have a title match tonight. Fraxiom gets excited and leave to ask Nick Aldis about the title shot.

Backstage With The Miz & Kit Wilson

Kit Wilson and The Miz talk backstage about catching Danhausen. They devised a plan with money and set it out for Danhausen to bite. Danhausen avoids the trap and takes the money. The trap blows up on Wilson and The Miz.

WWE Tag Team Championship

Damian Priest & R-Truth (c) vs. FrAxiom

Axiom and Truth start off. They lock up and Truth gets Axiom in the corner. Truth breaks the hold and then locks Axiom back in a headlock. Truth takes down Axiom and Axiom flies back with a drop kick on Truth. Frazer is tagged in and Truth tags in Priest.

Frazer tries to use his quickness but Priest just lifts him up. Frazer flies around the ring and tags in Axiom. Priest tosses Frazer and then clocks Axiom to the mat. Priest goes for Razor’s Edge but Axiom counters. Truth comes in and Fraxiom takes out Truth and then they both take out Priest and Truth.

On that note, we shift gears and settle into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this tag-team title tilt. When the show returns, we see the action still in progress, with things starting to pick up.

Axiom kicks Truth and then strikes him against the ropes. Truth punches Axiom back but gets laid out by a dropkick. Axiom covers Truth and Truth kicks out at two. Axiom gets Truth in a sleeperhold. Frazer is tagged in and Truth is double teamed and Frazer covers for a near fall.

Axiom is tagged back in and he comes off the top rope and Truth dodges Axiom, kicks him and slams down Axiom. Priest and Frazer are tagged in. Priest takes out both Frazer and Axiom. Priest slams into Frazer and Axiom in the corner and then slams them both down.

Priest takes out Axiom and goes to hit South of Heaven on Frazer but he counters. Truth is tagged in and he takes out Frazer with running shoulder tackles and then hits the five knuckle shuffle. Frazer rolls up Truth and he kicks out. Truth rolls out of the ring, Axiom and Frazer take turns flying over the ropes taking out Truth and Priest.

Truth is sent back in the ring, Frazer tags in Axiom. Truth is double teamed and covered. Priest kicks Frazer into the pinfall, breaking the pin. Priest is tagged in and he knocks Axiom out of the ring. Frazer is slammed down with The South of Heaven. Priest drags Axiom back in the ring and hits a Razor’s Edge on Axiom. Priest gets the pin.

Once the match wraps up, Talla Tonga comes in the ring and takes out Truth and Priest and then batters Axiom and Frazer. Solo Sikoa stands on the apron and barks orders to Tonga

Winners and STILL WWE Tag Team Champions: R-Truth & Damian Priest

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