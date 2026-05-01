Backstage News On WWE Release Decisions Following Reports

Dave Meltzer has pushed back on a theory circulating within World Wrestling Entertainment that recent roster cuts were influenced by a preference for lighter, less “dark” characters under TKO Group Holdings leadership.

Writing in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer stated that the idea — which gained traction following the releases of talent associated with darker gimmicks — is not accurate.

“We were told that was ‘bullshit’ and that these were not decisions that even reached that level.”

The theory had been discussed internally among WWE talent after the April 24 cuts, which included names such as Bo Dallas (connected to the Wyatt Sicks), Aleister Black, and Zelina Vega. However, Meltzer reported that the decisions were instead based on creative direction and long-term plans.

“The feeling was they got all out of the Wyatts they were going to get… Black and Vega was just a decision made on who they weren’t going to do anything more with.”

He added that despite WWE making a strong push to bring Black back from All Elite Wrestling, there ultimately were not enough creative ideas in place following his return.

“Once he returned, they really didn’t have much in the way of ideas for him.”

The speculation had been amplified by reports from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, who noted that multiple performers had raised the possibility internally. Some also pointed to recent appearances by The Undertaker in his American Badass persona — rather than the darker “Deadman” character — as part of a perceived shift in tone.

Johnson, however, cautioned at the time that there was no concrete evidence to support the theory, noting it may have simply been an assumption based on the pattern of releases.

With Meltzer’s clarification, the narrative now shifts back to creative direction and roster planning as the primary factors behind the decisions, rather than any broader mandate regarding character style.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.