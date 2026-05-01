Lacey Evans Set For Wrestling Return

Former WWE star Lacey Evans has officially announced her return to professional wrestling after nearly two years away from the ring.

Evans, whose real name is Macey Estrella, shared the news in a video posted to social media, confirming that the “Sassy Southern Belle” is preparing to make her comeback following her last match on WWE SmackDown in July 2023.

“I will be returning to wrestling… the Sassy Southern Belle is on her way back.”

Evans explained that reconnecting with fans during a recent appearance in Las Vegas over WrestleMania 42 weekend helped reignite her passion for the business.

“Getting to see my fans… it really lit that fire.”

She reflected on stepping away from wrestling to focus on her family, noting that she has since built the life she always wanted with her husband and children.

“Three kids later, I got my family… and it’s been incredible.”

Now, Evans says her motivation to return is being driven in part by her children, who want to see her perform live.

“My kids are asking… they want to see me razzle dazzle.”

While she admitted she will need time to get back into peak condition, Evans made it clear she is committed to the process of returning to the ring.

“I’ve got to get back in shape… get ring shape back… I’ve got to train.”

She also hinted at uncertainty surrounding where her comeback will take place, leaving the door open regarding her next destination.

“I wonder where I’ll be going.”

Evans emphasised her desire to prove herself once again as both a performer and entertainer.

“I’m ready to see what I have to offer as a talent… as an entertainer.”

Closing the announcement with confidence, Evans made it clear that her comeback journey is officially underway.

“Get ready… the Sassy Southern Belle is on her way back.”

With her return now confirmed, attention will turn to when and where Evans will make her first appearance back in the ring.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.